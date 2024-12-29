Fairleigh Dickinson plays Bryant, seeks 6th straight home win

Bryant Bulldogs (7-5) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-5) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Knights play Bryant.

The Knights have gone 5-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the road. Bryant is second in the America East with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 6.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly Parke is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 8.8 points.

Scott is averaging 6.5 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

