Fairleigh Dickinson Knights travel to take on the Lafayette Leopards

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-2) at Lafayette Leopards (2-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Fairleigh Dickinson in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Leopards have gone 1-1 at home. Lafayette gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

The Knights are 2-2 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in the NEC scoring 18.6 points per game in the paint led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.0.

Lafayette averages 51.0 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 63.3 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 12.7 points.

Abby Conklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

