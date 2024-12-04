Fairleigh Dickinson faces Fordham on 5-game road slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Fordham Rams (4-5) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Fordham Rams (4-5)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Knights face Fordham.

The Rams are 3-1 on their home court. Fordham has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Fordham is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rams.

Dylan Jones averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

