Fairfield takes on Rider following Bergens’ 20-point game

Rider Broncs (4-4) at Fairfield Stags (4-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Rider after…

Rider Broncs (4-4) at Fairfield Stags (4-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Rider after Jamie Bergens scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 78-74 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Stags have gone 2-1 in home games. Fairfield is ninth in the MAAC scoring 67.8 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Broncs are 4-3 on the road. Rider has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairfield is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

The Stags and Broncs meet Wednesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bergens averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.