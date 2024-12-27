Fairfield takes on Columbia on 3-game skid

Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Columbia Lions (10-1) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield heads into…

Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Columbia Lions (10-1)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield heads into the matchup with Columbia after losing three straight games.

The Lions have gone 7-0 at home. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Blair Thompson paces the Lions with 6.5 boards.

The Stags are 1-4 on the road. Fairfield has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Columbia averages 83.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 74.3 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 70.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 66.6 Columbia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

