Fairfield plays Rider after Bergens’ 20-point performance

Rider Broncs (4-4) at Fairfield Stags (4-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Rider after Jamie Bergens scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 78-74 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Stags have gone 2-1 in home games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Prophet Johnson leads the Stags with 7.1 boards.

The Broncs have gone 4-3 away from home. Rider is sixth in the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.4.

Fairfield is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Broncs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Stags.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

