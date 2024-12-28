Fairfield faces Columbia on 3-game losing streak

Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Columbia Lions (10-1) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5;…

Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Columbia Lions (10-1)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield enters the matchup with Columbia after losing three straight games.

The Lions have gone 7-0 in home games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 2.5.

The Stags are 1-4 in road games. Fairfield gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Columbia makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (47.9%). Fairfield averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions.

Braden Sparks averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.