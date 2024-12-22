Ezewiro scores 19 and UAB takes down Alcorn State 91-74

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bradley Ezewiro scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead UAB past Alcorn State…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bradley Ezewiro scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead UAB past Alcorn State 91-74 on Sunday night.

Ezewiro shot 5 of 5 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Blazers (7-6). Christian Coleman scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Alejandro had 15 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Braves (0-13) were led in scoring by Keionte Cornelius, who finished with 22 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 14 points for Alcorn State. Marcus Tankersley finished with 10 points.

UAB took the lead with 11:35 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Coleman led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 50-31 at the break. Ezewiro scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as UAB went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Alcorn State in the second half by a two-point margin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.