Ewin has 21 points, 15 rebounds and Watkins scores 23 points in Florida State’s 82-64 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 23 points and Florida State beat Winthrop 82-64 Tuesday night.

Taylor Bol Bowen added 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Chandler Jackson scored 14 points for the Seminoles (9-3), who shot 51%.

Bryce Baker made five of his six 3s in the second half and scored a career-high 18 points coming off the bench for the Eagles (9-4), who shot 29% and were just 9 of 36 from the arc in having a five-game win streak snapped. Nick Johnson added 17 points.

Florida State led by 18 at halftime and the lead remained in double figures. Watkins hit consecutive 3s for a 25-point lead with six minutes remaining.

Ewin and Watkins scored 13 points in the first half when the Seminoles took the lead just over five minutes into the game. Bol Bowen scored five points in a 12-1 run to make it an 18-point lead with a couple minutes left and that was the margin at the break with the score 45-27. Florida State shot 60% to Winthrop’s 27% in the first half.

The Seminoles dominated the boards 49-31 though they committed 20 turnovers.

Florida State is host to Louisville and Winthrop is home against Mercer in Saturday games.

