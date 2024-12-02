Evansville visits Murray State following Ferguson’s 21-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Evansville after AJ Ferguson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 79-66 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Racers are 2-1 in home games. Murray State is second in the MVC in team defense, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 0-3 on the road. Evansville gives up 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Murray State makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Evansville has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Purple Aces meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 13.7 points.

Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 15.4 points for the Purple Aces.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.