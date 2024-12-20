Evansville visits Loyola Chicago after Hartwig’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-4, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-4, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Loyola Chicago after Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points in Evansville’s 84-52 win against the IU Columbus Crimson Pride.

The Ramblers are 5-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 0-4 in road games. Evansville ranks fourth in the MVC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Hartwig averaging 6.8.

Loyola Chicago averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 8.1 more points per game (67.4) than Loyola Chicago gives up (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Ramblers.

Camryn Runner is shooting 35.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Purple Aces.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

