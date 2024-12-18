Evansville takes on UT Arlington, aims to halt 3-game skid

Evansville Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville aims to end its three-game skid with a win against UT Arlington.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 in home games. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Burford averaging 4.7.

The Purple Aces are 0-4 on the road. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.7.

UT Arlington averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Mavericks.

Cameron Haffner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.