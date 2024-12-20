Evansville takes on Ball State after Comer’s 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (3-8, 0-1 MVC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-6) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-8, 0-1 MVC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-6)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Ball State after Tayshawn Comer scored 20 points in Evansville’s 80-54 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Cardinals are 1-2 in home games. Ball State is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces are 0-5 in road games. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Comer averaging 3.7.

Ball State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Ball State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cardinals.

Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Purple Aces.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

