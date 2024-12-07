Evansville Purple Aces to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky travels to Evansville for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Purple Aces are 3-1 on their home court. Evansville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hilltoppers are 0-2 on the road. Western Kentucky averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Evansville’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Haffner averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Babacar Faye is averaging 15 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

