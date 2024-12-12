Evansville hosts Wieland and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (5-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-6, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-6, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Evansville after Bash Wieland scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 80-62 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-2 in home games. Evansville allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Mocs are 1-3 in road games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Evansville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Wieland is averaging 14.6 points for the Mocs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

