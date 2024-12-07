Evansville hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Runner’s 22-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-5)
Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces SIU-Edwardsville after Camryn Runner scored 22 points in Evansville’s 65-54 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.
The Purple Aces are 2-0 in home games. Evansville is second in the MVC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 7.1.
The Cougars are 0-4 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
Evansville scores 66.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 71.0 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 56.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 72.0 Evansville allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Brianna Wooldridge is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.