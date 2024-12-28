Evansville hosts Missouri State following White’s 26-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Evansville after Dez White scored 26 points in Missouri State’s 68-56 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-3 in home games. Evansville is ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Bears are 0-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Evansville’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Bears match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Purple Aces.

White is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

