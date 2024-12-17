Evansville faces UT Arlington, seeks to break 3-game skid

Evansville Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-6)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville comes into the matchup with UT Arlington after losing three straight games.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 in home games. UT Arlington averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-4 away from home. Evansville gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

UT Arlington is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 69.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.7 UT Arlington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Purple Aces.

