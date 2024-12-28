Evans, Loyola Marymount Lions to host Dos Santos and the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (4-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4, 0-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (4-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount host Debora Dos Santos and San Francisco in WCC play Saturday.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games.

The Dons are 1-0 in conference games. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). San Francisco’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Lions and Dons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandi Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Freja Werth averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

