Essegian leads Nebraska against Michigan State after 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1) at Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Michigan State after Connor Essegian scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 103-72 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 in home games. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 81.6 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0 in road games. Nebraska has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Michigan State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Nebraska averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Michigan State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Spartans.

Brice Williams is averaging 18.4 points for the Cornhuskers.

