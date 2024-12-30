Essegian hits 6 3s, scores 20 points, Nebraska rolls past Southern 77-43

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Reserve Connor Essegian matched his career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nebraska dominated…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Reserve Connor Essegian matched his career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nebraska dominated the first half in a 77-43 win over Southern on Monday night.

Brice Williams, who averaged 24 points in the Cornhuskers’ last four games, added 11 points and surpassed 1,500 for his career. Andrew Morgan had 10 points for Nebraska (11-2), which has won five straight with three opponents failing to reach 60 points.

Jayce DePron scored 13 points for Southern (5-8).

Nebraska held Southern to 22% shooting in the first half, including 0 for 11 from 3-point range, to take a 39-15 lead at the break.

Williams opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Cornhuskers never trailed. Essegian had three 3-pointers, including consecutive 3s in an 11-0 burst that made it 30-8. Essegian, a transfer from Wisconsin, had 11 points at halftime.

Essegian’s 3-pointer gave Nebraska a 53-23 lead in the middle of the second half and Gavin Griffiths hit two 3-pointers and had eight points in the last three minutes when Nebraska closed on a 10-0 run.

The Cornhuskers shot 49%. Southern went 8 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 25% overall and was just 6 of 16 from the foul line.

Nebraska, 1-1 in the Big Ten, returns to conference play on Saturday when No. 15 UCLA visits. Southern goes to Texas Southern on Saturday to start Southwest Athletic Conference action.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.