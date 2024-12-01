Essegian and Nebraska host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -15.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -15.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on North Florida after Connor Essegian scored 29 points in Nebraska’s 96-79 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-0 in home games. Nebraska averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ospreys have gone 3-1 away from home. North Florida leads the ASUN with 16.3 assists. Jaylen Smith leads the Ospreys with 5.6.

Nebraska scores 80.0 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 77.3 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 19.4 more points per game (86.7) than Nebraska gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cornhuskers.

Josh Harris is shooting 61.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.