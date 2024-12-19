Erikstrup and Grand Canyon host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-2) Phoenix; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Florida…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-2)

Phoenix; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Florida Atlantic after Laura Erikstrup scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-69 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Antelopes are 7-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 76.3 points and is shooting 47.8%.

The Owls are 1-3 on the road. Florida Atlantic scores 61.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.0 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Florida Atlantic averages 61.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 58.6 Grand Canyon allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14.2 points.

Stefanie Ingram is averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

