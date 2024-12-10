Erik Timko helps Delaware earns 78-51 victory over Chestnut Hill College

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Erik Timko’s 17 points helped Delaware defeat Chestnut Hill College 78-51 on Tuesday night. Timko had…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Erik Timko’s 17 points helped Delaware defeat Chestnut Hill College 78-51 on Tuesday night.

Timko had five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4). Niels Lane totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Macon Emory added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Griffins were led by Alejandro Redondo Cybak with 12 points. Noah Charles added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.