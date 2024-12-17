Eric Dixon scores 25 to lead Villanova past Seton Hall 79-67 in Big East opener

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 25 points to lead Villanova to a 79-67 victory over Seton Hall…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 25 points to lead Villanova to a 79-67 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Dixon also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-4). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Longino shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Pirates (5-7) were led by Isaiah Coleman with 22 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu added 15 points and Chaunce Jenkins scored 14.

Villanova took the lead with 10:13 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Perkins led the Wildcats with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-29 at the break. Dixon scored 16 in the second half.

