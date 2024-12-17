Epps leads Georgetown against Creighton after 27-point game

Creighton Bluejays (7-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-2) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Creighton after Jayden Epps…

Creighton Bluejays (7-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Creighton after Jayden Epps scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 75-71 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hoyas have gone 7-1 in home games. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 2.6.

The Bluejays are 0-1 in road games. Creighton ranks second in college basketball with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 5.9.

Georgetown’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 12.8 more points per game (77.7) than Georgetown allows (64.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hoyas.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bluejays.

