Epps and Georgetown host Seton Hall

Georgetown Hoyas (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-7, 0-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-7, 0-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Seton Hall after Jayden Epps scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 81-57 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates are 3-3 in home games. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Coleman averaging 5.8.

The Hoyas are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Pirates.

Epps is averaging 16 points and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.