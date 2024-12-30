Emmett Marquardt scores 17 as Eastern Washington defeats Eastern Oregon 89-63

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Emmett Marquardt scored 17 points and Eastern Washington beat Eastern Oregon 89-63 on Monday night. Marquardt…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Emmett Marquardt scored 17 points and Eastern Washington beat Eastern Oregon 89-63 on Monday night.

Marquardt had seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Andrew Cook scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Sebastian Hartmann shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Garrett Hawkes had 14 points to lead the Mountaineers. Brennen Newsom added 10 points and James Bodily had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

