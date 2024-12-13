Emma-Nnopu and Weber State host Seattle U

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-7) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces Seattle…

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-7)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces Seattle U after Antoniette Emma-Nnopu scored 20 points in Weber State’s 73-69 loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in home games. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Weber State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Seattle U scores 59.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Weber State gives up. Weber State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redhawks.

Taylor Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

