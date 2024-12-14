Emma-Nnopu and Weber State host Seattle U

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-7) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Seattle…

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-7)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Seattle U after Antoniette Emma-Nnopu scored 20 points in Weber State’s 73-69 loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Redhawks have gone 1-1 at home. Seattle U is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in road games. Weber State averages 19.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Seattle U scores 59.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Weber State gives up. Weber State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 52.4% and averaging 10.0 points for the Redhawks.

Kendra Parra averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

