Embry leads SMU against Texas Tech after 22-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) at SMU Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Texas Tech after Chantae Embry scored 22 points in SMU’s 93-85 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs are 5-1 on their home court. SMU scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas Tech scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

SMU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Jasmine Shavers is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Red Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

