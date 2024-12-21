Elon takes on UNC Greensboro following Simpkins’ 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5) at Elon Phoenix (7-4) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5;…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5) at Elon Phoenix (7-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts UNC Greensboro after TJ Simpkins scored 27 points in Elon’s 84-58 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Phoenix are 3-0 on their home court. Elon averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 2.1.

Elon averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

