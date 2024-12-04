Elon hosts Furman following Henley’s 22-point game

Furman Paladins (6-3) at Elon Phoenix (4-2) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces Elon after…

Furman Paladins (6-3) at Elon Phoenix (4-2)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces Elon after Niveya Henley scored 22 points in Furman’s 88-84 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix are 3-0 on their home court. Elon is third in the CAA scoring 66.7 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Paladins are 2-2 on the road. Furman scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Elon is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Kate Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

