Elon hosts Furman after Henley’s 22-point game

Furman Paladins (6-3) at Elon Phoenix (4-2)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces Elon after Niveya Henley scored 22 points in Furman’s 88-84 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix have gone 3-0 in home games. Elon gives up 68.0 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Paladins are 2-2 on the road. Furman is the SoCon leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 8.1.

Elon’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Phoenix.

Johnson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Paladins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

