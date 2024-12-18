Elon faces Long Beach State on 3-game skid

Elon Phoenix (4-5) at Long Beach State Beach (5-4, 2-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (4-5) at Long Beach State Beach (5-4, 2-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon comes into the matchup against Long Beach State after losing three straight games.

The Beach have gone 3-1 at home. Long Beach State is third in the Big West with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Patricia Chung averaging 4.8.

The Phoenix are 1-4 in road games. Elon is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Long Beach State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Elon allows to opponents. Elon’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Beach.

Raven Preston is averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

