Elliott leads Pacific against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 24-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-5, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-7, 1-1 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elizabeth Elliott scored 24 points in Pacific’s 84-71 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Elliott paces the Tigers with 6.3 boards.

The Gaels are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pacific’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Maia Jones is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

