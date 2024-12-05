Elliott leads Pacific against Oregon State after 26-point game

Oregon State Beavers (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Oregon State…

Oregon State Beavers (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Oregon State after Elizabeth Elliott scored 26 points in Pacific’s 64-60 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Pacific is sixth in the WCC scoring 63.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Beavers are 0-3 in road games. Oregon State is fifth in the WCC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.8.

Pacific’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Beavers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals.

AJ Marotte is averaging 11.6 points for the Beavers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

