Ejiofor puts up 22 in St. John’s 99-77 win against Bryant

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor and Aaron Scott had double-doubles and St. John’s took a 99-77 victory over Bryant on Wednesday night.

Ejiofor scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (8-2). Scott added 17 points while shooting 7 for 14, and 10 rebounds. RJ Luis Jr. had 17 points and went 7 of 16 from the field. Simeon Wilcher scored 14 points as did Deivon Smith.

Keyshawn Mitchell led the way for the Bulldogs (6-6) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Barry Evans added 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for Bryant. Jakai Robinson also had 13 points.

St. John’s went into halftime up 45-41. St. John’s took the lead for good with 18:09 left and a 17-1 run broke the game open. Ejiofor scored 14 second-half points.

