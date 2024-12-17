Ejiofor leads St. John’s against DePaul after 22-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (8-2, 0-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-2) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-2, 0-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-2)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays DePaul after Zuby Ejiofor scored 22 points in St. John’s 99-77 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Red Storm have gone 7-0 at home. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 16.8 assists per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 4.9.

The Blue Demons are 0-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul is second in the Big East with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 5.1.

St. John’s makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). DePaul averages 15.1 more points per game (83.2) than St. John’s allows (68.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.