Ejiofor and St. John’s host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -22.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Bryant after Zuby Ejiofor scored 28 points in St. John’s 88-71 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 6-0 on their home court. St. John’s is second in the Big East with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by RJ Luis averaging 8.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 away from home. Bryant averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

St. John’s scores 82.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 75.8 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

Rafael Pinzon is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.6 points.

