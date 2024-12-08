Ejim and Gonzaga host Colorado State

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-3) Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Colorado State after Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 95-54 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Colorado State is the leader in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.1 points while holding opponents to 33.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Gonzaga is fifth in the WCC scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Colorado State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rams.

Ejim is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

