Ejim and Gonzaga host Colorado State

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-3)
Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Colorado State after Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 95-54 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.
The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Colorado State is the leader in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.1 points while holding opponents to 33.5% shooting.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Gonzaga is fifth in the WCC scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.
Colorado State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rams.
Ejim is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.