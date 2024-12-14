EJ Farmer scores 20 points and Youngstown State downs Toledo 93-87

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat Toledo 93-87 on Saturday. Farmer went 8…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat Toledo 93-87 on Saturday.

Farmer went 8 of 15 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Penguins (6-5). Nico Galette scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Juwan Maxey shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Sam Lewis led the Rockets (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Sonny Wilson added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Toledo. Seth Hubbard had 14 points.

Farmer put up 13 points in the first half for Youngstown State, who led 44-39 at halftime. Youngstown State used a 7-0 second-half run to break a 76-76 tie and take the lead at 83-76 with 3:14 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Galette scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

