Efosa-Aguebor leads Providence against Penn State after 27-point showing

Penn State Lady Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Providence Friars (6-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn State Lady Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Providence Friars (6-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Penn State after Grace Efosa-Aguebor scored 27 points in Providence’s 87-81 win against the Brown Bears.

The Friars are 3-1 in home games. Providence is sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Lady Lions play their first true road game after going 8-2 to start the season. Penn State is ninth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game led by Alli Campbell averaging 4.8.

Providence makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Penn State scores 23.5 more points per game (82.6) than Providence gives up (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 16.8 points for the Friars.

Moriah Murray averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

