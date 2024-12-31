Efosa-Aguebor and the Providence Friars host conference foe St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (10-3, 0-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 0-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-3, 0-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 0-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Providence in Big East action Wednesday.

The Friars have gone 4-2 at home. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 5.1.

The Red Storm are 0-2 in Big East play. St. John’s averages 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Providence is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.6% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s scores 6.1 more points per game (64.8) than Providence allows to opponents (58.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlagh Gormley is averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Friars.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 steals for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.