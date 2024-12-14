Efosa-Aguebor and Providence take on the Merrimack Warriors in non-conference play

Merrimack Warriors (4-3) at Providence Friars (6-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grace Efosa-Aguebor and Providence…

Merrimack Warriors (4-3) at Providence Friars (6-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Efosa-Aguebor and Providence host Paloma Garcia and Merrimack in out-of-conference play.

The Friars have gone 3-2 in home games. Providence has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors are 1-3 on the road. Merrimack is sixth in the MAAC scoring 57.6 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Providence is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 57.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 59.8 Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 16.7 points for the Friars.

Garcia is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

