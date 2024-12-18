Edwards scores 22 as Loyola Chicago takes down Canisius 72-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards scored 22 points as Loyola Chicago beat Canisius 72-60 on Wednesday night. Edwards shot 8…

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards scored 22 points as Loyola Chicago beat Canisius 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Edwards shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (9-1). Des Watson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Jalen Quinn had 10 points and finished 4 of 10 from the field.

The Golden Griffins (0-12) were led by Paul McMillan IV, who posted 15 points. Tana Kopa added 15 points for Canisius. Jasman Sangha also had 13 points.

Loyola Chicago’s next game is Sunday against Oakland, and Canisius visits Bradley on Saturday.

