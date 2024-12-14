Edwards leads CSU Northridge against San Diego after 22-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-5) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-5)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits San Diego after Morgan Edwards scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 73-71 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Toreros are 2-2 in home games. San Diego has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors have gone 1-4 away from home. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

San Diego is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 57.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Toreros.

Edwards is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.