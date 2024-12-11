Edwards and Louisville host UTEP

UTEP Miners (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -14.5;…

UTEP Miners (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays UTEP after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in Louisville’s 76-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals have gone 3-3 at home. Louisville is the ACC leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.3.

The Miners are 1-1 on the road. UTEP is ninth in the CUSA with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Derick Hamilton averaging 1.6.

Louisville averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Ahamad Bynum is shooting 63.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.