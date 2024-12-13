Edwards and Louisville host No. 5 Kentucky

Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits No.…

Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits No. 5 Kentucky after Terrence Edwards scored 22 points in Louisville’s 77-74 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Louisville is third in the ACC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 8.0.

Kentucky makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Louisville averages 5.8 more points per game (76.1) than Kentucky allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

