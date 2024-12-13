Edwards and CSU Northridge host San Diego

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-5) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-5)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits San Diego after Morgan Edwards scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 73-71 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Toreros have gone 2-2 at home. San Diego averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Matadors are 1-4 on the road. CSU Northridge is fifth in the Big West with 11.4 assists per game led by Erica Adams averaging 2.8.

San Diego is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 57.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.1 San Diego allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 57.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Toreros.

Edwards is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Matadors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.